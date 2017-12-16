Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Holdings Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. purchased 25,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $470,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 144,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp ( NYSE TWO ) traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,005. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,831.96, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.50) on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/two-harbors-investment-corp-two-holdings-raised-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc.html.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.