Twitter (TWTR) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Vetr currently has $25.02 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus raised Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.71 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter (NYSE TWTR) traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,950,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549,110. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 319,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $5,403,994.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,636,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,609,884.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $135,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,504,977 shares of company stock worth $112,609,309 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Twitter by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,350,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $149,215,000 after buying an additional 3,667,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,836,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $872,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $43,694,000. Amerigo Asset Management boosted its position in Twitter by 46.2% during the third quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 6,875,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $35,740,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/twitter-twtr-downgraded-to-buy-at-vetr.html.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.