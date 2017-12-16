Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,857,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,420,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,616.18, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 76.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 261,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 113,484 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 831.1% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 274,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,630,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,718,000 after buying an additional 2,140,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 80.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 304,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 135,241 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

