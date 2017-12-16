Trinity Mirror (TNI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) in a report published on Friday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Trinity Mirror in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Trinity Mirror in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Trinity Mirror (LON TNI) traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,172,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,135. Trinity Mirror has a 1 year low of GBX 67 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.67).

Trinity Mirror plc is a national and regional news publisher. The Company is engaged in producing and distributing content through newspapers and associated digital platforms. It operates through four segments: Publishing, which includes all of its newspapers and associated digital publishing; Printing, which provides printing services to the publishing segment and to third parties; Specialist Digital, which includes its digital recruitment classified business and its digital marketing services businesses, and Central, which includes revenue and costs not allocated to the operational divisions.

