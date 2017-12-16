Transocean (RIG) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.01

News stories about Transocean (NYSE:RIG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transocean earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 46.3933013029027 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 13,283,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,710,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.80. Transocean has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.16.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 84.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. UBS upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

