Transcontinental (TCL.A) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Transcontinental from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.91. 265,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,367. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$20.22 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

