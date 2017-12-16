TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka Sells 2,095 Shares

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $28,052.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,708.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. 81,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.92. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.99%. analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 55.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TransAct) designs, develops and sells market-specific solutions, including printers, terminals, software and other products for transaction-based and other industries. The Company operates through the segment, which includes design, development, assembly and marketing of transaction printers and terminals, and providing printer and terminal related software, services, supplies and spare parts.

