Traders Sell Ulta Beauty (ULTA) on Strength (ULTA)

Traders sold shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $46.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $88.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.52 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ulta Beauty had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Ulta Beauty traded up $2.14 for the day and closed at $217.17

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. OTR Global downgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

The company has a market cap of $13,245.72, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn bought 127,889 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,965,211.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

