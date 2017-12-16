Traders Sell Orbital ATK (OA) on Strength (OA)

Traders sold shares of Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE:OA) on strength during trading on Friday. $7.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.08 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Orbital ATK had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Orbital ATK traded up $0.26 for the day and closed at $131.91

Several research firms have recently commented on OA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.50 price target on shares of Orbital ATK in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orbital ATK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Orbital ATK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $134.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $7,610.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 6.62%. Orbital ATK’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Orbital ATK Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK in the third quarter valued at $204,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Orbital ATK by 8.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

