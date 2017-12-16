Traders Sell Lam Research (LRCX) on Strength (LRCX)

Investors sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $102.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.21 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Lam Research had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Lam Research traded up $0.79 for the day and closed at $182.10

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

The stock has a market cap of $29,490.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, COO Timothy Archer sold 15,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $2,746,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Newberry sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $131,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,247 shares of company stock worth $12,162,864 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Odey Holdings AG raised its position in Lam Research by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

