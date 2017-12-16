Traders Sell Hershey (HSY) on Strength (HSY)

Investors sold shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) on strength during trading on Thursday. $12.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $40.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.43 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Hershey had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Hershey traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $113.36

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

The company has a market cap of $23,881.32, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 124.06%. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.98%.

Hershey announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $121,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,852,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,640. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 19,853.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,786,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,519,000 after buying an additional 3,767,172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 417.5% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,297,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,613,000 after buying an additional 1,046,500 shares during the period. Evercore Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $105,956,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13,232.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 747,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after buying an additional 742,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 60.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,699,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,465,000 after buying an additional 639,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

