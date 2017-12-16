Traders Sell ASML (ASML) on Strength (ASML)

Traders sold shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $50.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $244.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $194.08 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, ASML had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. ASML traded up $1.89 for the day and closed at $173.80

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $172.50) on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74,750.00, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. ASML had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

