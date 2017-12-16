Trade Desk (TTD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trade Desk earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8603784921903 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Trade Desk (TTD) opened at $49.25 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2,012.63, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 5.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Vetr cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

In related news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $753,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,191,511.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $596,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,577 in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

