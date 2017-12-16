Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM) traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.34. 127,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $186,768.38, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.74.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

