Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Torchmark from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torchmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Torchmark (TMK) opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,310.55, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Torchmark has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Torchmark will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other Torchmark news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,406,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,892,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Clay Majors sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $635,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,085 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,414 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Torchmark by 14,667.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,531,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,657,000 after buying an additional 2,514,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,997,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Torchmark by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,872,000 after buying an additional 134,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Torchmark by 739.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 124,193 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

