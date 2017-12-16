Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 12,500 Shares of Yext Inc. (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $152,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $159,625.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $161,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $158,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $149,375.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $142,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $149,375.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $151,875.00.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,757. Yext Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $4,223,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

