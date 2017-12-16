Tivity Health (TVTY) versus The Competition Critical Contrast

Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tivity Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tivity Health alerts:

69.6% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tivity Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $501.00 million -$129.11 million 24.12 Tivity Health Competitors $1.06 billion -$22.56 million 768.48

Tivity Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tivity Health. Tivity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Tivity Health has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivity Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health 11.45% 30.23% 11.10% Tivity Health Competitors 3.52% 3.52% 4.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tivity Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tivity Health Competitors 59 327 512 9 2.52

Tivity Health currently has a consensus price target of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. As a group, “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Tivity Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Tivity Health competitors beat Tivity Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc., formerly Healthways, Inc., is focused targeted population health for those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans. The Company also offers Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program, through commercial health plans, employers and insurance exchanges. Its national network of fitness centers delivers both SilverSneakers and Prime fitness. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fitness networks encompassed approximately 16,000 participating locations and more than 1,000 alternative locations that provide classes outside of traditional fitness centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s WholeHealth Living network included over 88,000 complementary, alternative, and physical medicine practitioners to serve individuals through health plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.