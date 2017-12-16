Titan International, Inc. (TWI) CFO James M. Froisland Acquires 5,000 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) CFO James M. Froisland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE TWI) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 707,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,433. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.30 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWI. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Titan International in a report on Sunday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

