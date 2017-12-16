TheStreet Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE WLKP) opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $633.18, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3756 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director James Chao bought 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.17 per share, with a total value of $187,846.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,748 shares of company stock worth $787,823.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,251,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,813,000 after acquiring an additional 242,801 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 109.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 651,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 334,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen.

