The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The RMR Group in a report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RMR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ RMR ) traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,372. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $889.07, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of -0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The RMR Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 56,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

