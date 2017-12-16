The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Position Raised by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,189,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,493,000 after acquiring an additional 239,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $15,578,834.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,013 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,399.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co ( NYSE KO ) traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. 21,181,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381,628. The company has a market capitalization of $196,119.78, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.72 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.01.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

