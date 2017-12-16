Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Director Kathy Widmer Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $66,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $531,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathy Widmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Kathy Widmer sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $95,900.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3,670.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6,112.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 179.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

