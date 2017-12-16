Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) PT Set at $16.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has been given a $16.00 price target by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $16.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55.

WARNING: “Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) PT Set at $16.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-teva-pt-set-at-16-00-by-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,325,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260,426 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,796,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,844,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Cross LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 17,795,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,884,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,033,000 after purchasing an additional 311,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.