Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) PT Set at $16.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has been given a $16.00 price target by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $16.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.
