Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC) COO Ken Vandevrede Sells 600,000 Shares

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) COO Ken Vandevrede sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ken Vandevrede also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Ken Vandevrede sold 400,000 shares of Terra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $84,000.00.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Terra Tech Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Terra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Terra Tech Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp.

