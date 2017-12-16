News articles about Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tenax Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 41.493333770136 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ TENX) opened at $0.43 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/tenax-therapeutics-tenx-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-03.html.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market. The Company’s main product is levosimendan. Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.