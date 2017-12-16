Teleflex (TFX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teleflex earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.5676511233125 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Teleflex (NYSE TFX) traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.17. 617,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,458. The firm has a market cap of $11,240.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $155.47 and a 12 month high of $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $534.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.94 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. analysts predict that Teleflex will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Leerink Swann raised shares of Teleflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

In other news, CEO Benson Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.32, for a total transaction of $53,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $665,076. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

