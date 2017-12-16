Teekay Tankers (TNK) Shares Down 5.2%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 1,759,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,341,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.60 to $1.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

