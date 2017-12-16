TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Insider Sells $334,500.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $329,000.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $240,400.00.

Shares of TechTarget Inc (TTGT) opened at $14.04 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $376.43, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TechTarget by 457.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 49,452 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,647,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TechTarget by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

