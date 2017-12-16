TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $237,000 in Embraer SA (ERJ) Stock

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $49,590,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,123,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 538,997 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,582.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer SA has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Embraer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. equities research analysts expect that Embraer SA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.1079 dividend. This is a boost from Embraer’s previous special dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

