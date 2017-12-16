TCF Financial (TCF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News headlines about TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TCF Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.8433172637063 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of TCF Financial ( NYSE TCF ) traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 3,588,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,804. The firm has a market cap of $3,464.44, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Peter Bell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

