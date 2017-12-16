Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Homebuilding” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Taylor Morrison Home to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $3.55 billion $52.61 million 12.85 Taylor Morrison Home Competitors $4.28 billion $271.20 million 543.49

Taylor Morrison Home’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Morrison Home. Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 2.41% 4.18% 2.21% Taylor Morrison Home Competitors 10.05% 15.19% 8.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of shares of all “Homebuilding” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Homebuilding” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Taylor Morrison Home and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 3 1 0 2.25 Taylor Morrison Home Competitors 265 1631 1895 36 2.44

Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. As a group, “Homebuilding” companies have a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home competitors beat Taylor Morrison Home on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title). It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names. The Company also provides financial services to customers through its mortgage subsidiary, TMHF, and title insurance and closing settlement services through its title company, Inspired Title.

