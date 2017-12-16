Target Co. (TGT) Stake Lessened by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150,384 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.36% of Target worth $116,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $554,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $832,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 522,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,151,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,668.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.64. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Target had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $16.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 51.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

