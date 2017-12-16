Talend (TLND) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

TLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Talend (TLND) traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. 132,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,658. Talend has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Hunt Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,302,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 260.8% in the second quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 530,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after buying an additional 383,760 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 11.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,904,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, potrero capital research llc bought a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager.

