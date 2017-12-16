T-Mobile US (TMUS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.78 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ TMUS) traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,584,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,237. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $52,047.68, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $944,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLG Partners LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

