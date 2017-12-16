T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $38,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLG Partners LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $944,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,307,433.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.22 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) opened at $62.66 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53,104.27, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

