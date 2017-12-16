Sysco Corporation (SYY) EVP Wayne Shurts Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wayne Shurts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of Sysco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $883,896.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of Sysco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $427,908.00.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 5,965,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,291. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $31,732.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sysco had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 58.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sysco to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

