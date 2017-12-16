Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 493,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.49.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co ( NASDAQ KHC ) opened at $79.54 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $75.21 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,234.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

