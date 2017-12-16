Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) EVP Sergio Enzo Musacchio Sells 1,199 Shares

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) EVP Sergio Enzo Musacchio sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $31,557.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) remained flat at $$27.90 during trading hours on Friday. 4,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730. Sussex Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Sussex Bancorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. analysts anticipate that Sussex Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sussex Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sussex Bancorp by 161.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sussex Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sussex Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $231,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Sussex Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sussex Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $520,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Sussex Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp is a bank holding company for Sussex Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company has two business segments: banking and financial services, and insurance services. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional commercial banking business, and offer services, including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts.

