Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 57,732 Shares of K12 Inc (LRN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,732 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of K12 worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in K12 by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in K12 by 1,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 802,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in K12 by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, CFO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 560,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,847. The firm has a market cap of $661.74, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.27. K12 Inc has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. K12 had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About K12

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

