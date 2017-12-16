Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) CFO Bryan Albert Giglia Sells 18,426 Shares

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) CFO Bryan Albert Giglia sold 18,426 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $308,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $3,920.00, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $303.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 671,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,144 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,122,000 after purchasing an additional 143,639 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

