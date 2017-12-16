Sunrun (RUN) versus Daqo New Energy (DQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $453.90 million 1.43 $91.68 million $0.87 6.97 Daqo New Energy $229.10 million 2.17 $43.49 million $5.89 8.01

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunrun and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 4 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 18.79% 9.25% 2.69% Daqo New Energy 21.42% 21.51% 9.72%

Volatility & Risk

Sunrun has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Sunrun on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc. is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The Company sells to homeowners over the phone, in the field through canvassing and in-home sales and through retail sales channels through its strategic partners. The solar service offerings are provided through its lease and power purchase agreements. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It sells solar energy systems to homeowners, as well as related products, such as solar panels, inverters, racking systems and other solar-related equipment to resellers.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a polysilicon manufacturer. The Company utilizes the chemical vapor deposition process, or the modified Siemens process, to produce polysilicon. The Company’s segments include Polysilicon and Wafer. The Company manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, whereby the polysilicon is processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company offers ready-to-use polysilicon, packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling and solidification needs. The Company offers wafers through its downstream photovoltaic product manufacturing business. The Company also provides wafer original equipment manufacturer (OEM) service to external customers through tolling agreements by processing polysilicon to produce ingot and wafer. Its annual capacity for polysilicon is approximately 12,150 metric tons (MT) in Xinjiang. The Company’s wafer manufacturing annual capacity is approximately 90 million pieces.

