Sunoco LP (SUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.10. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Sunoco ( SUN ) traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 466,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,374.77, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.56. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.67.

In other Sunoco news, Director Stephen Pearce sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $30,100.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,450,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 173,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 281,414 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

