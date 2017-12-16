Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s current price.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) opened at C$5.56 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

