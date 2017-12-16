Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 50.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 54.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 961,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 340,053 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 52.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 37.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 2,973,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,418,000 after acquiring an additional 810,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.97.

In related news, Director Robert Davis sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $50,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $399,318.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE WCN) traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.40. 1,032,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,651. The company has a market capitalization of $18,330.96, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.17. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/stifel-financial-corp-boosts-position-in-waste-connections-inc-wcn.html.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.