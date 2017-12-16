Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STHR) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 375 ($5.05) to GBX 420 ($5.65) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 382 ($5.14).

Get SThree alerts:

Shares of SThree (LON:STHR) remained flat at $GBX 356 ($4.79) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 439,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,925. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 280.50 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.98).

WARNING: “SThree’s (STHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/sthrees-sthr-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital.html.

About SThree

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.