Sterling Construction (STRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $462.30, a P/E ratio of 113.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 87,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 177,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,982.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 163,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

