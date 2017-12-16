Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 293.2% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 84.6% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,291. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31,732.33, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Sysco had a return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sysco from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sysco to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

In related news, EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $427,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $902,018.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,827,867 shares of company stock worth $98,744,178. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

