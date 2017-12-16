Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 15,594 Shares of Rogers Co. (ROG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Rogers worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 545 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total transaction of $69,661.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 23,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $3,090,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,570 shares of company stock worth $3,847,144 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE ROG) opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,856.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.16. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $168.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.16 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

