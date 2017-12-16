Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SL) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 505 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.00) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 470 ($6.33) to GBX 475 ($6.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, November 16th. restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.59) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 453 ($6.10).

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON SL) traded up GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 417.45 ($5.62). 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,000. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 336.50 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.60 ($6.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

