St Jude Medical (STJ) versus HeartWare International (HTWR) Critical Survey

St Jude Medical (NYSE: STJ) and HeartWare International (NASDAQ:HTWR) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of St Jude Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of St Jude Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for St Jude Medical and HeartWare International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St Jude Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartWare International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares St Jude Medical and HeartWare International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St Jude Medical 14.14% 19.40% 6.75% HeartWare International -15.84% -25.32% -10.14%

Dividends

St Jude Medical pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. HeartWare International does not pay a dividend. St Jude Medical pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HeartWare International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares St Jude Medical and HeartWare International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St Jude Medical N/A N/A N/A $2.28 35.45 HeartWare International N/A N/A N/A ($3.40) -17.12

HeartWare International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St Jude Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

St Jude Medical beats HeartWare International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

St Jude Medical Company Profile

St. Jude Medical, Inc. is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The Company’s product categories include tachycardia implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems; atrial fibrillation products (electrophysiology introducers and catheters, advanced cardiac mapping, navigation and recording systems and ablation systems); bradycardia pacemaker systems; vascular products (vascular closure products, pressure measurement guidewires, optical coherence tomography imaging products, vascular plugs, heart failure monitoring devices and other vascular accessories); structural heart products (heart valve replacement and repair products and structural heart defect devices); neuromodulation products, and Thoratec products.

HeartWare International Company Profile

Heartware International, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company develops and manufactures miniaturized implantable heart pumps or ventricular assist devices to treat patients suffering from advanced heart failure. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of medical devices. The HeartWare Ventricular Assist System (HVAD System), which includes a ventricular assist device (VAD) or blood pump, patient accessories and surgical tools, provides circulatory support for patients in the advanced stage of heart failure. The HVAD System is designed to be implanted adjacent to the heart, avoiding abdominal surgery. The HVAD System features the centrifugal pump designed to be implanted in the chest, directly adjacent to the heart. It develops MVAD System, a miniaturized device. The CircuLite Surgical System is designed to be implanted through a right, mini-thoracotomy procedure and does not require a sternotomy or cardiopulmonary bypass.

